MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A Mentor police cruiser was hit by a driver early Monday morning.

Mentor police officers were blocking for an accident on State Route 2 westbound around 2 a.m.

A driver hit the police cruiser.

Dispatch told FOX 8’s Patty Harken that the officer wasn’t in the vehicle when it was hit.

No police officers were hurt.

Roads were closed in the area during the crash investigation.

No word on whether charges will be filed against the driver.