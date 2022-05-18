NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) — The Norwalk Police Department is searching for the vehicle of a driver who crashed into a man in a wheelchair and did not stop.

The incident reportedly took place Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Milan Avenue and League Street. Police believe the suspect was driving a navy blue Chevy Silverado when they crashed into a 60-year-old man.

The victim’s injuries were not considered life-threatening but the man was was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center and treated.

Anyone who knows anything about the incident is asked to call police at 419-668-331.