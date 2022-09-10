MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Guilford Township.

OSHP says troopers responded to 9075 River Styx Rd. around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Troopers found a sedan with heavy front-end damage.

A man, who was pronounced dead at the scene before troopers arrived, was walking along River Styx Rd., headed northbound, according to a press release.

The sedan, also headed northbound, hit and killed the man. He was identified as Alan Herrington, 61, of Wadsworth, Ohio.

Seville/Guilford Township EMS were first on the scene.

OSHP says the driver of the sedan was not impaired. No charges have been filed at this time.