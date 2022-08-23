KENT, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is searching for the driver in a deadly hit-skip crash that killed a Kent State student.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Summit Rd. at State Route 261 in Franklin Township.

According to OSHP, the student was on an electric scooter headed east on Summit Rd. when he was hit from behind by another vehicle. The driver left the scene.

The student, identified as Colin Vinh Pho, 22, died at the hospital.

Kent State released a statement to FOX 8:

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the death of Colin Pho. An Ashtabula native, Colin was a junior at Kent State University majoring in computer science with a concentration in game programming. He received his Associate of Science degree from Kent State in May 2022 and was registered for fall 2022 classes to pursue a bachelor’s degree. The Kent State community sends its thoughts and prayers to Colin’s family, friends and all who knew and loved him.” Eric Mansfield, Kent State University

Suspect vehicle

OSHP reports the suspect vehicle is possibly a white, silver or light-colored 2006-2010 Dodge Charger, Dodge Magnum or Chrysler 300. The vehicle is likely missing its driver’s side mirror and damage to the left front area. The windshield is likely also damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ravenna Highway Patrol Post at (330)297-1411.