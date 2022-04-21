CLEVELAND (WJW) – Workers with the Ohio Department of Transportation were working on I-480 early Thursday morning when a car drove into their work zone.

Crews were doing construction at I-480 EB and Ridge Road when an SUV slammed into ODOT’s flashing arrow sign that was alerting drivers to move over.

Neither the ODOT workers nor the driver of the SUV was hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called in to investigate.

The crash investigation closed several lanes of 480 for about an hour.

Ohio’s Move Over Law requires drivers to shift over one lane or slow down when it’s not possible to change lanes when driving by any vehicle with flashing lights on the side of the road.