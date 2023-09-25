LEXINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Stark County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a driver accused of hitting a child and leaving the scene Monday evening.

The crash happened in the 15500 block of Greenbower Street Northeast in Lexington Township. According to investigators, the driver was heading west on Greenbower Street at the time.

Officers were called to Aultman Alliance Community Hospital not long after to reports that a child was hit by a vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies are now searching for an older model, dark-colored sedan believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information should call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.