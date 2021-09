MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Sharon Township in Medina County.

Troopers responded to State Route 18 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a press release, a driver headed east on State Route 18 hit a person who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died.

The pedestrian has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation.