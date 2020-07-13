Driver found dead inside vehicle after crash in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Medina County.
A vehicle was found just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the woods just off State Route 18, east of Windfall Rd.
According to crews at the scene, a driver was found dead inside the vehicle.
The Medina County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
The driver has not been identified.
