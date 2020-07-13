Driver found dead inside vehicle after crash in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Medina County.

A vehicle was found just before 1:30 a.m. Monday in the woods just off State Route 18, east of Windfall Rd.

According to crews at the scene, a driver was found dead inside the vehicle.





Medina County fatality crash on SR-18

The Medina County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The driver has not been identified.

