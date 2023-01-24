AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Akron Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Haynes Street after residents reported hearing gunshots around 6 p.m.

When they got there, officers found the 32-year-old victim inside a car in the driveway. He was later pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Investigators believe one or more suspects opened fire and shot the man as he was pulling into the driveway. Several shell casings were found at the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy, but the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time, but detectives are working to identify suspects.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

Anonymous tips can also be handed over to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.