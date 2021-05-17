Driver flees scene of Sandusky County crash; woman partially ejected from windshield

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left a passenger seriously injured in Ballville Township in Sandusky County.

According to a press release from OSHP, a black 2018 Chevrolet Traverse was headed westbound on County Rd. 201 near Tiffin Rd. around 10:20 p.m.

The car went off the right side of the road, went through a field, and hit a home and two cars at 162 CR-201.

The passenger was partially ejected through the windshield.

She was taken by Life Flight to the hospital.

First responders report the driver left the scene before they arrived.

The driver is believed to have sustained serious injuries in the crash.

OSHP reports neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt.

OSHP is currently looking for the driver.

No word on the condition of the passenger.