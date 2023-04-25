CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a car crashed into a building near the corner of W. 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

The crash happened just after midnight on Tuesday.

According to officials, two vehicles were involved in the accident. One ended up smashing into the side of a building.

Officials tell FOX 8, the driver of the car that crashed into the building fled the scene. The other driver wasn’t injured.

It’s not clear the extent of the damage to the building, or the scenario that led up to the crash.