Driver fleeing law enforcement in Elyria hits utility pole and tree

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a pursuit and crash that happened late Sunday night in Elyria.

Around 11:40 p.m., an OSHP trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation on State Route 57 near Gulf Rd.

According to a press release, the driver briefly stopped and then sped away.

Troopers followed behind.

Shortly after, the car when off the road, hit a utility pole, a fence, and a tree.

The driver was ejected, as was the vehicle’s engine.

The driver was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition.

OSHP says charges are pending.

The crash also damaged a parked vehicle and a home.

Troopers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8