Driver fires shots at two kids playing basketball in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating a shooting that targeted two children who were playing basketball.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Rockaway St. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 15-year-old told officers that he and an 11-year-old neighbor were playing basketball when the kids yelled at a driver to slow down.

According to the police report, the car stopped and the driver got out and started shooting at them.

The suspect then left the scene.

Neither child was hurt in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle is a white Pontiac G6 with tinted windows and temporary tags.

Police say they are following leads.

You can make an anonymous tip if you have information that can help police.

Call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330)375-2490 or (330)375-2Tip.

