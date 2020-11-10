Driver ends up on top of rock pile at Edgewater Marina

EDGEWATER, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened late Monday at Edgewater Park.

Just after 11:30 p.m., troopers responded to the Cleveland Shoreway and found a car on top of a pile of rocks.

Based on the tracks in the grass, the vehicle was traveling on the Shoreway and somehow ended up on top of the rock pile in the parking lot of the Edgewater Marina.

EMS transported the driver to the hospital.

No word on their condition.

