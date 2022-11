CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person has died following a single-vehicle crash on I-71 North Tuesday morning, Cleveland police confirmed.

Initial reports came in around 10:30 a.m. that a crash took place on the highway near West 130th Street.

The driver reportedly died at the scene after hitting a guardrail, and police said they believe speed was a factor.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.