WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly one-vehicle accident in Richland County on Sunday.

Investigators say the driver of a GMC Sierra died after the vehicle drove off the side of the road hitting a tree, then caught fire, according to a release from OSHP.

It happened at Hildebrant Road, south of State Route 97 in Worthington Township at around 6:45 a.m.

The driver died at the scene. The driver’s identity is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The crash remains under investigation.