DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died on Thursday after crashing into a hospital’s emergency department entrance.

Authorities responded to OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital, near Columbus, at around 12:40 p.m. on Thursday after a car crashed into the building, according to the Dublin Police Department. The driver was experiencing an unknown medical emergency while driving and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car was also injured and transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

There were no injuries to other patients, associates, or visitors, a spokesperson for OhioHealth told FOX 8‘s sister station, NBC4.