Driver cut out of car in Lakewood crash

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Lakewood are investigating a serious car crash that ended with one vehicle in someone’s front yard.

It happened around midnight Friday at Franklin Boulevard and Clarence Avenue.

The crash involved two vehicles.

Lakewood police have not said if they know what caused it.

Firefighters had to cut one of the drivers out of the car.

One of the vehicles ended up inches away from a house in someone’s front yard.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

No word on their conditions.