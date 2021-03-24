Driver crashes through fence and street signs in police pursuit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Metroparks police were pursuing a driver early Wednesday morning who refused to stop.

The pursuit started on I-90.

The driver exited at E72nd St. and crashed through a fence.

The driver then hit several street signs.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. at St. Clair Ave. and Constance Court.

At that point, the driver got out of the car and started running.

Officers with Bratenahl, including a K-9, and officers with the Cleveland Division of Police joined in the search to find the suspect.

Roads were closed in the area.

There is no information on what initially started the pursuit or whether the driver has been caught.