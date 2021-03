CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police arrested a driver shortly after an accident that destroyed a bus shelter.

It happened just before 2 a.m. at St. Clair Ave. and E. 79th St. Friday.

The car went through the bus shelter and crashed into a pole.

The shelter was destroyed, but the utility pole was left standing.

No one was hurt.

Police found the driver in a nearby bar.

She has not been identified.