STREETBORO, Ohio (WJW) – A woman faces charges after investigators say she crashed into a Streetsboro home while trying to hit a police cruiser.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly cut through side streets to intercept an officer heading north on Page Road early Monday afternoon.

Investigators say the driver sped through the stop sign at the intersection of Root and Page, just barely missing the officer’s car before going over a driveway and drainage ditch and crashing into a pine tree and a house in the 9300 block of Page Road.

Courtesy of Streetsboro Police Department

The house, which was empty at the time, suffered moderate damage. The suspect vehicle, a blue 2014 Ford Fusion, was impounded from the scene.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Shelby Bowen, of Streetsboro, was taken to jail on felonious assault charges. She’s accused of trying to hit the officer on purpose.

“Her motives are unknown at this time and we are extremely grateful that no one was injured,” Streetsboro police said in a press release.

She’s currently being held in Portage County Jail awaiting arraignment.