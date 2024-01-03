MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead after an apparent road rage incident in Maple Heights on Wednesday.

Investigators were called to North Boulevard, in the area of Arch Street and Cato Street, around 6:48 p.m. for reports of someone shooting a gun out of a vehicle.

According to Maple Heights police, when they arrived, officers found a vehicle that crashed into a home at the intersection of Cato Street and North Boulevard.

Investigators say a 32-year-old man was laying on the ground by the driver’s door. He suffered from gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

The man, identified as Christopher Jones, died from his injuries, police say.

Investigators say at least one other vehicle was involved in a road rage incident before the shooting and crash.

There have been no other reported injuries.

The shooting, which is being ruled a homicide, remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information on the case should reach out to the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624 or by email at Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com.