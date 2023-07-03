MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a Madison Township home Sunday afternoon, also injuring a three-month-old baby inside.

According to investigators, a 2021 RAM 1500 pick-up truck was heading eastbound on Lake Road when the driver went through the intersection at Bennett Road and off the roadway, hitting a guardrail and utility pole before crashing into a home.

A three-month-old child, who was inside the home at the time, suffered minor injuries from falling debris. The child was taken to University Hospitals and has since been released.

The driver, identified as a 70-year-old man from Madison Village, was taken to the hospital with head trauma. His condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.