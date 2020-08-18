Driver crashes into construction zone on I-90 near E. 156th St.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating after a driver hit two construction vehicles with workers inside.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday along I-90 westbound near E. 156 St.

Police said the vehicle drove into the closed lanes of a construction zone, hit a pickup truck and kept driving.

The driver then hit a tractor.

None of the workers inside the construction vehicles were injured.

The driver was taken into custody and treated on scene by EMS. Police have not released the driver’s name.

