CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a black Kia believed to be stolen crashed into a Cleveland Clinic police cruiser, injuring the officer.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the crash happened on E. 89th Street at Euclid Avenue as officers responded to reports of vehicles being stolen from employees in the parking lot.

The officer was taken to the hospital after the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Two other vehicles were also damaged in what became a pile-up. A driver inside of one of the vehicles said it all happened really fast.

“It was like boom, boom, boom and then the suspects in the car took off running,” Andre Washington said.

Officers at the scene could be heard saying they had recovered guns and at least one cell phone from the car the suspect was driving.

A portion of E. 89th Street at Euclid is currently closed.

“Patients, visitors and caregivers should avoid the intersection of E. 89 and Euclid Ave. until the accident has been cleared,” the clinic said in a statement. “Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is secure, and all hospital operations are continuing as planned.”