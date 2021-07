CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a crash that happened early Wednesday morning.

Initial calls went out around 3:15 a.m. at 30th and Superior Ave.

A vehicle ran into the bridge.

Car into bridge, E. 38/Superior. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) July 14, 2021

Multiple police and EMS were called to the scene.

One person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

Police had the area closed while they investigated.