Driver cited for OVI after plowing into tow truck operator, vehicles: I-Team

Photo courtesy FOX 8 viewer, used with permission

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A driver was impaired and distracted when she plowed into a tow truck operator on the side of the road who was loading a disabled vehicle onto a flatbed, investigators tell the Fox 8 I-Team.

Pictures obtained by the I-Team reveal a vicious crash leaving vehicles heavily damaged and sending the tow truck operator to the hospital with non-life threatening, but serious injuries.

“At 10:10 p.m. Friday night, the Patrol’s Cleveland Dispatch Center received a call about an injury crash on state Route 176, in the northbound lanes, near Denison Avenue in Cleveland,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago. “Troopers arrived on scene and located a flatbed tow-truck, a BMW four-door vehicle and a Jeep SUV all on the inside shoulder and all with severe damage from the crash.”

Troopers say the BMW had become disabled and the tow-truck had arrived to assist the BMW driver. While the tow-truck operator was loading the BMW onto the flat-bed, the driver of the Jeep struck the tow-truck operator, the BMW, and the tow-truck. The occupants of the BMW were not inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and were not injured.

Santiago says troopers cited 30-year-old Megan Westfall from Streetsboro on charges of OVI, failing to provide assured clear distance and distracted driving.

“Westfall was transported to [MetroHealth Medical Center] as a precaution but was not injured,” Santiago said. “It was determined that Westfall was both impaired and distracted at the time of the crash.”

Patrol officials say the crash is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.