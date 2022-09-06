WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WJW) — A driver was cited after police say he drove his Toyota Rav 4 around a railroad crossing and was hit by a train in Willoughby.

Police say the driver was allegedly going around the gates as the train was nearing the crossing.

Both the driver and passenger were not injured, according to police.

(Credit: Willoughby police)

(Credit: Willoughby police)

(Credit: Willoughby police)

He was issued several other citations including driving under suspension and providing false information to an officer.

He was found to have an active warrant and was later released after being booked for the respective charges.