PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A 40-year-old man was indicted more than a year after a crash that killed his passenger.

Robert Bates, of Sandusky, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence and operating a vehicle under the influence.

The crash in Perkins Township in August 2020 took the life of 24-year-old Gretchen Horner.

Perkins Township police said it was initially reported that Horner was driving the vehicle. After a lengthy investigation, they determined Bates was actually behind the wheel.