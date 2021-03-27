Driver charged in deadly high-speed crash in Stark County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A driver is facing a lengthy list of charges in a crash that killed a 20-year-old Canton woman.

Mario Donald Lerario, 40, of North Canton, was arrested earlier this month. On Friday, charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to stop after an accident, tampering with evidence, forgery, identity fraud and operating a vehicle while impaired were filed.

Jackson Township police said Lerario was driving at speeds upwards of 90 mph when he hit Abigail O. Vanest. It happened on Woodlawn Avenue on Nov. 21. He then drove off.

Two others are also charged in the case. Jessica Lee Alexandra Taylor, of Minerva, is charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence. She was arrested in the Atlantic City area. Elias Timothy Eberly, of Akron, is charged with complicity to identity fraud and complicity to forgery.