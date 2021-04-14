Driver arrested in Lakewood following chase and manhunt across four counties

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a chase that started in Ottawa County and ended hours later in Lakewood.

Troopers were called to assist the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office for a Ford F-150 that wouldn’t stop.

Deputies had tried to pull the vehicle over on State Route 2 near Camp Perry in Erie Township around 12:15 a.m.

The driver hit speeds of 100 mph.

The Huron Police Department put out stop sticks, which caused the two right tires to come off the truck.

The suspect lost another tire and eventually lost control in Lakewood on I-90 near Warren Rd.

The driver ran from the vehicle across I-90 and into Lakewood.

Troopers set up a perimeter with the help of Lakewood and Rocky River police.

The driver was eventually captured sometime before 3 a.m.

He’s been identified as Daron Falkner of Bedford Heights.

Troopers don’t know why he was fleeing law enforcement.

Falkner was booked in the Ottawa County jail.

Charges are pending.

Deputies say there was a passenger in the car who was released.

No one was hurt during the pursuit.