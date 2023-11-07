VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop gone awry in Ashland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A trooper reportedly attempted to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on state Route 60 just after 2 p.m., but the driver of the SUV did not stop, instead driving onto a private property and into a creek.

After the crash, the driver took off and was found in a yard on Township Road by county sheriff deputies.

The 19-year-old driver from Ashland was taken to Ashland County Jail for “failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer,” according to the patrol.

It is not clear if the man has been officially charged or when he’ll appear in court.