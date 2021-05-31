Driver arrested after fatal motorcycle crash on I-90: Cleveland police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Sunday.

According to a release, police say a 2009 Volkswagen Jetta and a 2008 Kawasaki EX 250 motorcycle were both traveling westbound on I-90 W near E 152nd Street at around 1 a.m.

The driver’s side of the car hit the motorcycle, then continued into the center median and came to a rest, according to police.

The driver of the Kawasaki was ejected and the motorcycle came to a rest on the highway where it was hit by an oncoming truck.

Police say the unidentified driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the truck has no reported injuries.

The Volkswagen’s driver has a broken orbital bone and was arrested. There is no word on the charges at this time.