One lane of I-76 westbound in Wadsworth closed after semi rollover

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) -- The Wadsworth Fire Department said early Tuesday it would take a while to remove an overturned semi from the woods off of I-76.

The truck smashed through a guardrail and rolled over about a mile east of State Route 57 around 2 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Medina County Sheriff's Office, and Wadsworth Fire Department responded to the accident.

The driver of the truck was walking around on scene and didn't appear to have any serious injuries.

The right lane of I-76 westbound was closed while crews began the process of removing the semi.

