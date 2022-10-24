KIRTLAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake Metroparks Farmpark is once again hosting its Country Light Drive-thru this holiday season.

Guests can enjoy 30 light displays from the comfort of their cars starting Nov. 30. It will continue Dec. 1-4, 7-11 and 14-23. Learn more about times and dates here.

The drive-thru light show is $27.50 per carload, with a maximum of three drive-thru tickets per family or Farmpark membership.

Online ticket sales for Lake County residents and Farmpark members will start Oct. 29. Non-county residents can get their tickets on Oct. 30.

Guests can also pre-purchase wooden toy kits for $5 each to be picked up at the drive-thru event and taken home to build.