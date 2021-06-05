Drive-thru dinosaur exhibit stomping its way into Shoppes at Parma

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Ever wonder how small you’d feel if you encountered a life-sized dinosaur?

With the Dino Tour Safari at the Shoppes at Parma, you can!

This nearly 60-minute, drive-through dino experience will run from Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 27.

The show’s producer Tom Zaller, a University Heights native, and his more than 40 life-size moving dinosaurs have been touring the U.S. with the exhibit that takes audience members, in their vehicle, to “Pangea National Park,” for an up-close-and-personal journey with a triceratops, a t-rex and more.

Tickets are priced per car, beginning at $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals, and are available now here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral