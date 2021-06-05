Drive-thru dinosaur exhibit stomping its way into Shoppes at Parma

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Ever wonder how small you’d feel if you encountered a life-sized dinosaur?

With the Dino Tour Safari at the Shoppes at Parma, you can!

This nearly 60-minute, drive-through dino experience will run from Saturday, June 5 through Sunday, June 27.

The show’s producer Tom Zaller, a University Heights native, and his more than 40 life-size moving dinosaurs have been touring the U.S. with the exhibit that takes audience members, in their vehicle, to “Pangea National Park,” for an up-close-and-personal journey with a triceratops, a t-rex and more.

Tickets are priced per car, beginning at $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven individuals, and are available now here.

