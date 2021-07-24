Police: Drive-by shooting leaves 2 injured in Summit County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are investigating following a shooting that left two 18-year-olds injured in Summit County, Springfield Township police said.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Linnway Drive around 7:45 p.m. Friday for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, they reportedly say two men on the ground, both who appeared to have been shot.

Police said that after speaking to witnesses, it appears the incident began as a “neighborhood dispute.” The situation escalated quickly when three men in a new looking black Cadillac drove through and reportedly fired off 15 rounds.

Police said they are on the lookout for the three suspects believed to be between 18 and 25 years old.

The victims were taken to Akron City Hospital, but conditions are not currently being reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Detective Bureau at 330-734-4106.