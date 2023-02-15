MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – The Maple Heights Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a young girl.

According to police, officers responded to a shots fired call Wednesday around 3 p.m. near Woodbrook Ave. and Lee Road South and also at Corkhill Rd. and Lee Road South.

Officers found a young female had been shot while inside an apartment on Lee Road South.

Officers say two men were outside of a dark-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota Rav4, and were stopped on Longvale Ave. when they opened fire at a red SUV that drove by, headed east.

No one in the red vehicle was hurt. The vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

The young woman who was shot in the apartment had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624.