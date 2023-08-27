CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland native and current Price Is Right host Drew Carey paid tribute to the late Bob Barker Saturday.

“Very sad day for The Price is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world,” Carey said on Twitter. “There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you ❤️”

Carey became the host of The Price is Right in 2007 after Barker announced his retirement.

According to the Associated Press, Barker said he was retiring because “I’m just reaching the age where the constant effort to be there and do the show physically is a lot for me. … Better (to leave) a year too soon than a year too late.”

Barker was back with Carey for one show broadcast in April 2009. He was there to promote the publication of his memoir, “Priceless Memories,” in which he summed up his joy from hosting the show as the opportunity “to watch people reveal themselves and to watch the excitement and humor unfold.”

Carey also Tweeted a photo of the pair, seemingly in good spirits, sharing a The Price is Right cake.