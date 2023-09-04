***Video above: Celebrities from Ohio***

(WGHP) — “Dream Weaver” singer Gary Wright died at 80, TMZ reports.

His son Justin Wright says his father died in California at home in Palos Verdes Estates.

Around five years ago, Gary was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia not long after.

He is most well known for his 1970s songs “Dream Weaver” and “Love is Alive.”

Musician Stephen Bishop posted the following tribute on social media:

It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright’s passing. The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley. Gary’s vibrant personality and exceptional talent made every moment together truly enjoyable. His legacy will live on for many years to come. I will always cherish the warmth and kindness shown to me by Gary and his wife Rose, and I will forever hold dear the stories he shared with me about days gone by. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. –Stephen Bishop