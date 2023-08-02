*Above video: Kenny Crumpton recently learning about CAVS’ ‘Junkyard Dog’ award*

CLEVELAND, (WJW) — The Cleveland Charge is the Cleveland Cavaliers’ minor league affiliate in the NBA’s G-League.

The Charge announced the team’s annual local open tryout will be Saturday, September 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at HoopTech in North Ridgeville.

“The Charge coaching staff will challenge participants’ mental and physical basketball acumen through a series of drills and game situations on the court,” said Sean Wyatt with the Cleveland Charge.

“Tryout participants will be evaluated on site by the Charge and Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball Operations staff,” Wyatt added.

Wyatt also said “Up to three players from the tryout will be eligible to earn an invite to Charge training camp, without having to declare for the NBA G League Draft. Last season, G/F Jermaine Haley and F Gabe Osabuohien both made the team’s opening day roster via the local open tryout.”

Those who wish to participate can find the requirements, open tryout documents and link to pay the registration fee here.

Included with registration, participants will receive a Charge 2023 open tryout t-shirt as well as a pair of tickets to a select Cavs preseason game according to Wyatt.

The Cleveland Charge play in downtown Cleveland at CSU’s Wolstein Center.