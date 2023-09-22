Editor’s Note: The video above is about a Netflix pop-up restaurant.

(WJW) – If you love binging tv, then an online casino may have the job for you.

OnlineCasinos.com is looking for a professional TV binger to watch and review popular TV shows.

The selected candidate will be tasked with providing comprehensive reviews, insightful commentary, and engaging content for the platform’s users.

The job description for this unique position requires the TV binger to immerse themselves in a variety of TV shows, ranging from gripping dramas to captivating comedies. The chosen candidate will be responsible for evaluating the quality of the storyline, character development, production values, and overall viewer experience. Additionally, they will provide recommendations on shows worth watching and share their expertise on social media platforms.

So, what does it pay? $2,000 plus $500 for snacks and the cost of a Netflix subscription.

Also, it’s a remote job, so you can do it from anywhere.

What will you be watching? Netflix’s most streamed shows of all time – which includes “Squid Game,” “Stranger Things” and “Wednesday.”

According to the application page, the winner will need to score each TV series out of 10, based on the following criteria:

Bingeability rating – likeliness of you watching more than 1 episode in each sitting Distractibility rating – how often you found yourself distracted during? (work emails, cooking, texting your pals) Snoozability rating – likeliness to send you to sleep Zzz ‘Take two’ rating – likeliness that you’d re-watch the series? The grand finale rating – just how wow’d you were at the season finale

Applications close at 11:59 p.m. Monday. Apply here.