Dream job alert! Company wants to pay you $1,500 to take 30 naps

(WJW) — If you or someone you knows loves a good nap, this could be your dream job.

EachNight.com wants to pay five people $1,500 each to nap every day for 30 days.

It’s not a joke.

According to the website, the five will be considered ‘Nap Reviewers’ and must nap every day for 30 days. Over that course of time, they’ll take part in a variety of experiments to test out theories like the best nap duration for feeling refreshed.

Then they’ll be interviewed about each nap and provide a review.

Here are a few requirements:

The team of ‘Nap Reviewers’ will need to be prepared to start work straight away, as well as being committed to napping every day for 30 days.

Applicants must be able to sleep alone during the testing period to ensure that the naps are undisturbed.

All applicants must also have strong English writing skills in order to accurately carry out the reviews of their naps and follow any relevant instructions.

The application is relatively short and can be completed online. The application deadline is May 31, 2021.

Click here to apply.