Dream Home raffle helps children with cancer across the country

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW)-- In one week, tickets go on sale for the St. Jude Dream Home in Olmsted Falls.

Proceeds from the raffle help children with cancer from across the country.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home, which is valued at $500,000, go on sale at 6 a.m. on Feb. 20. That's when we'll reveal the phone number to call to buy tickets. There will also be a link to get them online. Each ticket costs $100 and 20,000 will be sold. The home isn't the only prize, there is one from Litehouse Pools and Spas.

