Dream day is here: Tickets for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home on sale now

Built in the historic city of Shaker Heights by Keystate Homes, the new home is valued at $775,000.

Tickets are $100 each, with a goal of 25,000 tickets.

Questions Concerning Tickets

1. When will tickets go on sale for the Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

Thursday, February 24 at 6:00 a.m. EST

2. How many tickets will be sold?

25,000

3. How much is it to reserve a ticket?

$100 each

4. Where can I reserve a ticket?

By calling 800-834-5786 or visiting dreamhome.org on Thursday, February 24 beginning at 6 a.m. EST

5. How old do I need to be to reserve a ticket?

You need to be 18 or older to reserve a ticket.

6. Can I reserve a ticket in a business name?

Unfortunately, no. Tickets must be reserved in the name of an individual.

7. Am I allowed to reserve multiple tickets?

Yes

8. Is there a limit to how many tickets I can purchase?

You can only get 50 tickets at a time online or by phone, but otherwise there is no limit.

9. Can a group of individuals buy a ticket? If so, do all of the names go on the ticket?

Each prize will be awarded to only one (1) winner. A group of individuals may purchase a ticket; however, only one name may be listed on the ticket. The prize will be awarded to the first eligible individual named on the ticket. That individual is solely responsible for allocating the value of the prize among the purchasers.

10. How long will it take to get my receipt?

Ticket receipts will be mailed within 2–3 weeks of reservation. As the giveaway gets closer, we hope to increase the turnaround time. If an email address is provided, the ticket purchaser will not receive a mailed copy of the ticket. They will receive an emailed copy within 2 weeks that they can print for their records. It is the same as the mailed one, but will arrive sooner and saves St. Jude money on postage.

11. Who is eligible to get tickets and win?

You must be at least 18 years old or the age of majority in your jurisdiction of residence, whichever is older as of the date of entry, and a living resident of the United States. Employees of ALSAC/ St. Jude and their immediate families aren’t eligible to participate. Media sponsors, their employees and their immediate families also aren’t eligible to win any prizes.

12. What are the taxes on the house, and what do I have to do if I win it?

The IRS requires St. Jude to withhold federal income tax at the rate of 24% (or current rate as established by the IRS) on any prize with a value of more than $5,000. The winner must pay the amount of tax to be withheld to St. Jude as a condition of transfer of ownership of the prize. If applicable, St. Jude may be required to withhold state tax at the current rate as established by the state or commonwealth in which the Raffle occurs. Winners are encouraged to consult a tax professional.

13. What does my ticket make me eligible for?

Your ticket makes you eligible for all the prizes whose deadline hasn’t passed. The earlier you buy your ticket, the more prizes you’re eligible for.

14. If I win one of the other prizes, can I also win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house?

Yes! St. Jude will select the name of potential winners of the prizes in a random drawing from all eligible raffle tickets. All tickets have an equal chance to win.

15. What are the odds of winning?

The odds of winning a prize depends on the number of valid raffle tickets sold. The chances of winning are based on the number of tickets sold. If fewer tickets are sold, the chances of winning improve.

16. May I claim my ticket as a tax deduction?

No. The IRS has ruled that a payment for a raffle ticket is a tax-deductible charitable contribution only to the extent the amount of the payment exceeds the price of the ticket.

17. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital?

All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Questions Concerning the Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

1. Who is the builder of the 2022 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

Keystate Homes

2. What city is the house being built?

Shaker Heights, Ohio

3. What is the estimated value of the house?

$775,000

4. What are the home features this year?

· 3 Stories + Basement

· Open Loft or Home Office

*Elevator

· Grocery Chute between garage and kitchen

· Gas log fireplace

· Luxurious Master Suite

· Third floor open space bonus room

5. What is the square footage of the home?

4,100

6. Will the home be open for open house tours?

Tour dates for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be dependent upon final completion of the home.

7. Will there be a virtual tour?

Photos of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house will be posted upon completion.

8. Do I have to purchase a ticket to tour the home?

No

Questions Concerning Other Prizes

What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?

· Tickets reserved by Thursday, February 24 are eligible to win an A Maui Elite or Fiji Elite Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

· Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline of March 25 are eligible to win a 2022 Buick Encore GX or 2022 Ford Eco Sport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

· Bonus Prize: Tickets reserved by the Bonus Prize deadline of April 23rd are eligible to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Northeast Factory Direct.

· Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

· $1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

· $1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology

· $2,500 Panera prize pack, courtesy of Panera Bread

Questions Concerning the Giveaway

1. When is the Giveaway date?

Wednesday, August 24, 2022. All prizes will be drawn live on air during the FOX 8 morning show.

2. Do I have to be present to win?

No, you don’t have to be present to win or have your ticket confirmation with you. Winners will be announced by name, not ticket number.

3. How do I know if I won?

We’ll call you on the day of the drawing. We’ll also send you a Winner Notification Agreement, (“WNA”) by secure electronic communication or certified U.S. mail, return receipt requested, to the email and/or mailing address provided by the purchaser. Each winner must accept the prize, “as is,” by signing the WNA and returning it to Sponsor within ten (10) days after the date the WNA was received by the winner.

