Dream day is here! It’s time to give away 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes

(WJW) — The day has arrived. Someone will win the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes.
Watch FOX 8 News all morning long to see whose names are drawn!
Just a few months ago, the ticket sell-a-thon sold out in 44 minutes, raising more than $2 million for children battling cancer.
Now, the time has come to see who will win the dream home, which is located in Olmsted Falls.
The $475, 000 home, built by Cleveland Custom Homes, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and features a rustic modern design.
All materials used in the home — everything from the foundation to paint, finish, and tile — were donated by trade partners.
LIST OF PRIZES:
- Smiles By White $1,500 Visa gift card
- Milano Monuments $1,500 custom-made statue
- Conrad’s Tire Express $1,500 gift certificate
- Apex Dermatology $1,500 American Express gift card
- Northeast Factory Direct $10,000 shopping spree
- Litehouse Pools and Spas $10,000 Hot Tub
- Nick Abraham Auto Mall 2021 Buick Encore or Ford EcoSport
- 2021 St. Jude Dream Home