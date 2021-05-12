Dream day is here! It’s time to give away 2021 St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes

(WJW) — The day has arrived. Someone will win the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes.

Watch FOX 8 News all morning long to see whose names are drawn!

Just a few months ago, the ticket sell-a-thon sold out in 44 minutes, raising more than $2 million for children battling cancer.

Now, the time has come to see who will win the dream home, which is located in Olmsted Falls.

**TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF THE DREAM HOME, RIGHT HERE**

The $475, 000 home, built by Cleveland Custom Homes, has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and features a rustic modern design.

All materials used in the home — everything from the foundation to paint, finish, and tile — were donated by trade partners.

LIST OF PRIZES:

  • Smiles By White $1,500 Visa gift card
  • Milano Monuments $1,500 custom-made statue 
  • Conrad’s Tire Express  $1,500 gift certificate
  • Apex Dermatology  $1,500 American Express gift card
  • Northeast Factory Direct  $10,000 shopping spree
  • Litehouse Pools and Spas  $10,000 Hot Tub
  • Nick Abraham Auto Mall  2021 Buick Encore or Ford EcoSport 
  • 2021 St. Jude Dream Home

