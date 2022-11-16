SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)- One lucky Northeast Ohio resident will be the owner of a new home valued at over $700,000 this morning

We are giving away the 2022 St Jude Dream Home and other prizes to FOX 8 viewers who purchased a ticket back in February.

The ticket sell-a-thon sold out in just over an hour, raising more than $2 million for children battling cancer.

Now, the time has come to see who will win the dream home, which is located in Shaker Heights.

The 4,100 sq ft home is located on Fairmount Blvd, is valued at $775,000 and features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home also includes an elevator and laundry chute.

Here are the list of other prizes available:

Conrad’s Tire Express $1500 gift certificate

Milano Monuments $1500 custom made statue

Panera Prize Pack worth $1500

Apex Dermatology $1500 American Express GC

NE Factory Direct $10,000 shopping spree

Litehouse Pools & Spas : Maui Elite or Fiji Elite Hot Tub by Artisian Spas valued $10,000

Choice between 2022 Buick Encore GX or Ford Ecosport from Nick Abraham Auto Mall

This is our tenth year for the FOX 8 St Jude Dream Home and thanks to your generosity we have raised over $18 million dollars for St Jude Children’s Hospital.