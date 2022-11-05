(WJW) — The drawing for the world record Powerball jackpot was held Saturday night.

The jackpot that started rolling 3 months ago has now reached $1.6 billion with a cash value of $782.4 million.

The winning numbers are: 28; 45; 53; 56; 69 with Powerball: 20

Saturday’s drawing marks the 40th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won in August in Pennsylvania.

The longest jackpot run in Powerball history ended on Oct. 4, 2021 with a California ticket that won a $699.8 million jackpot on the 41st drawing.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.