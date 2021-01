CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – How high will it go?

The $970 million Mega Millions jackpot will be drawn Friday night at 11 p.m.

That puts it in the top 3 for biggest Mega Millions jackpots of all time.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 302.5 million.

The cash option is $716.3 million.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15.