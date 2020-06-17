Breaking News
Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

Drawing for St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes on FOX 8 News in the Morning

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will be selected Wednesday morning. Coverage starts at 6 a.m. on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

The 3,000-square-foot, modern French country-style home is in the Falls Glenn subdivision of Olmsted Falls. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and comes decked out with plenty of luxury features at an estimated value of more than $500,000. Cleveland Custom Homes built the Dream Home.

Through this year’s Dream Home ticket sales, FOX 8 viewers raised $2 million in about an hour to benefit the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Take a virtual tour of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home

Other prizes include:

  • Artesian Maui Elite or Fiji Elite Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas
  • Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2020 Buick Encore or 2020 Ford Ecosport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall
  • Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments
  • $2,500 Panera Prize Pack
  • $1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology
  • $1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate
  • $1,500 VISA or Mastercard gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White
  • $1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team

More stories on the St. Jude Dream Home here

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral