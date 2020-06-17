Drawing for St. Jude Dream Home, other prizes on FOX 8 News in the Morning

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The winner of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home will be selected Wednesday morning. Coverage starts at 6 a.m. on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

The 3,000-square-foot, modern French country-style home is in the Falls Glenn subdivision of Olmsted Falls. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths, and comes decked out with plenty of luxury features at an estimated value of more than $500,000. Cleveland Custom Homes built the Dream Home.

Through this year’s Dream Home ticket sales, FOX 8 viewers raised $2 million in about an hour to benefit the work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and its mission to find a cure for childhood cancer.

Other prizes include:

Artesian Maui Elite or Fiji Elite Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2020 Buick Encore or 2020 Ford Ecosport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

$2,500 Panera Prize Pack

$1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology

$1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

$1,500 VISA or Mastercard gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

$1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team

More stories on the St. Jude Dream Home here